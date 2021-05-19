Hinchingbrooke doctor shared photos of naked women and made inappropriate comment to pregnant colleague

Dr Nikolay Tsakov admitted showing two colleagues a picture on a computer screen of a number of naked women on top of each other with their legs open.

He also admitted showing a music video on his phone which contained semi-naked men and women, as well as telling a pregnant staff member: “Is that what happens when you sleep with no knickers on?”

The locum consultant specialising in ear, nose and throat medicine worked at the hospital run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which also runs Peterborough City and Stamford and Rutland hospitals - while working there in October and November 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing is currently taking place, with Dr Tsakov having already admitted a number of allegations made against him.

However, the tribunal said an allegation he told a patient that she needed to lose weight by saying to her that she “could do with having a bout of diarrhoea” has not been proved, albeit it noted that he made an “inappropriate” remark about her appearance.

Dr Tsakov, who qualified from the Medical Academy of Sofia in 1999, has also admitted a number of other claims against him while working at other hospital trusts.

These include:

. Saying he was staying in “a refugee camp at Antrim Area Hospital”, or words to that effect . Showing a crude picture of a toy rabbit on his mobile phone . Asking for a lift to collect a car while patients were waiting to be seen

. Using a metal syringe to squirt water into a patient’s ear canal . Pulling a patient towards him, causing him to fall against his torso and knee . Attempting to remove grommets from a patient’s ears by shaking their head vigorously from side to side. The tribunal is due to conclude next week.