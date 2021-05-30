Here’s how levels of depression vary across Peterborough area

Around one in 10 people across Peterborough suffer from depression – and figures reveal how rates vary across the area. Photo: PA EMN-210605-170614001

Analysis of NHS estimates by the House of Commons Library shows 10.1 per cent of adult GP patients across Peterborough had a diagnosis of depression in 2019-20.

This was a slightly lower rate than the 11.5 per cent average across England.

But of Peterborough’s 22 areas, it was highest in Glinton, Northborough and Maxey where 13.7 per cent were depressed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the other end of the scale was Fletton where 7.9 per cent of patients were depressed.

Brinnington, in Stockport, had the highest rate nationally, with over a quarter (27%), while less than four per cent were depressed in parts of Westminster.

Charity Mind said bereavement, isolation, and the economic recession mean the nation is now facing a “mental health pandemic”, and that a strategic approach from the Government is needed.

Vicki Nash, head of policy and campaigns at the charity, said: “This strategy must focus specifically on communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including racialised communities and young people.

“It must address widening inequalities, sort out our woefully underfunded social care system, fund public health, and make sure the education system supports young people’s wellbeing.

“It’s important that no matter where you live, you are able to get the support you need when you need it.”

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show one in five adults experienced depressive symptoms between January and March – more than double the year before.

Recent research from Mind found that the lack of face-to-face support caused by the pandemic has been particularly hard for those with severe mental health problems such as psychosis and schizophrenia.

The House of Commons Library data shows that 0.8 per cent of patients across Peterborough were diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other psychoses last year.

There were 10 areas with rates as high as 0.9 per cent, and two where it was 0.6 per cent.

Researchers warned that variation across the country might reflect differences in the way GPs record health conditions, as well as genuine variation in prevalence.

The Mental Health Foundation said bullying, particularly within gang culture, is one of the key triggers for being diagnosed with schizophrenia – and is often higher in poorer areas.

Dr David Crepaz-Keay, head of applied learning at the organisation, said the gap between rich and poor is only likely to widen post-pandemic.

He added: “If we want to reduce those mental health inequalities then we have to start to prioritise actions against some of these social determinants.

“We also need to get better at providing support to people who are victims of these events as part of our mental health response.

“We can’t treat our way out of this, we have to rebuild our communities back properly.”

The charity organises the annual Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 10-16 this year.

The Government said it is providing an additional £2.3 billion a year by 2023-24 for mental health services.