Health centre in Peterborough could receive two-storey extension

A health centre in Peterborough could receive an extension and various other improvements in a bid to enhance its services.

Werrington Healthcare Ltd has applied to Peterborough City Council for planning permission to carry out the works at Werrington Health Centre at 97 Church Street.

The planning site is a two-storey detached commercial building with flat and pitched roofs, currently being used to provide pharmacy and optician services to the local area.

A formal merger between Boroughbury Medical Centre and Paston & Werrington Health Centre was recently approved by the Integrated Care Board (ICB), with the two practices creating a single expanded practice at the Church Street site.

According to planning documents, the proposed two-storey side extension would accommodate new consultant rooms and a medical theatre to benefit the existing pharmacy.

Other works would include the installation of new ductwork and external services, a new raised flat roof and gable to the existing dormer, the construction of a new two-metre-high acoustic fence to form a new services compound, the construction of a new timber bin store and alterations to parking.

Plans state: “The proposal has been designed to support the continued and improved delivery of care to the current and future patient population of the Peterborough medical practice, enhancing the service being available to patients on the one site.”

The building had previously been a Co-op store which opened in 1966 and closed in 1984, with a Kiddicare store then opening in 1986 which was rebuilt and extended in 1993.

A design and access statement describes the current premises as “unique” in Peterborough due to it housing multiple healthcare services under one roof, including a GP surgery, pharmacy, dental surgery, opticians and allied healthcare businesses.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.