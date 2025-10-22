Hampton community supports Tesco fundraiser for charity helping children with cancer

More than a hundred children recently diagnosed with cancer will receive a special gift – thanks to a donation from a Peterborough supermarket.

Six weeks of fundraising efforts by Tesco Extra Hampton’s community champion Sharron Toms raised an impressive £2520 for the Give a Duck Foundation.

The charity supplies ‘Chemo Ducks’ to youngsters undergoing cancer treatment – offering comfort during their hospital visits. The ducks are fitted with a Hickman line or portacath tubing to their bodies – so children can ask nurses to clean the duck’s lines first, mentally preparing them for their own treatment.

After hearing about the charity for the first time, Sharron was determined to help – and organised three different fundraisers at the store.

Sharron Toms, left, and Tesco colleagues handing over the cheque to a representative from the Give a Duck Foundation.

"I looked into the charity and was blown away by what they do, it's amazing,” she said.

“I decided we would commit to buying 100 ducks. I didn't actually think about the cost at the time, but I never shy away from a challenge.

“We here in the Tesco Extra Community Room raised a massive £2520. We made over £1000 of this by selling ‘Cream Tea in a Bag’. Everyone was so generous and it was fun to do. A massive tombola in store was also followed by the ever-popular bingo.

“Several people were so touched they simply donated cash to enable us to buy Ducks in their name. It certainly touched a lot of people.”

The fundraisers raised enough money to purchase 101 'Chemo Ducks' to support children during their cancer treatment.

Elaine Dunning from Give a Duck said the money raised was “astonishing”, adding: “Sharron’s hard work has resulted in 101 Chemo Ducks being gifted on her behalf to 101 children recently diagnosed with cancer.

"Sadly 30 children every week are diagnosed with cancer in the UK. It is our mission to ensure every child receives a Chemo Duck. Chemo Duck is soft, yellow and cuddly but more importantly is fitted with a Hickman Line or Portacath to mirror the child. Play Leaders, through play therapy, use Chemo Duck to prepare children for their treatment, be it an appointment with their Consultant, administering chemotherapy or taking blood samples.

“Things are less scary if Chemo Duck experiences the treatment the children will go through and provides a relaxed way to have discussions about what will happen to them in hospital.”