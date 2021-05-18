GP Surgery increasing capacity by a quarter after completion of extension

The new extension: Photo: Probus Construction

Wellside Surgery has praised property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood and contractor Probus Construction for delivering the project on time as lockdown continues to ease and the economy reopens.

The GP surgery currently has around 7,500 registered patients – a figure which is set to rise by almost 2,000, or 25%, over the next five years thanks to the new extension.

The single-storey extension which faces onto the High Street features three modern treatment rooms, improved access for disabled people, an additional waiting area and other facilities.

Claire Wright, Practice Manager at Wellside Surgery, said: “Commissioning Ingleton Wood to manage this project on our behalf has proven to be an excellent decision. They handled the project from inception to completion and provided a complete project management service throughout the build.

“This has enabled us to continue to focus our full efforts on providing services to our patients whilst also being involved in decision making regarding the project as and when required. We are very pleased with the services that Ingleton Wood have provided.”

The surgery, which has existed at its current site for over 30 years, also saw upgrades to its existing building to bring it in line with current standards and compliances despite being located on a constrained site, the extension was achieved with no loss of onsite parking.

Health care specialists Ingleton Wood provided multidisciplinary consultancy services for the significant upgrade work.

Anni Folan-White, partner at Ingleton Wood, said: “We were delighted to work on this project which will allow Wellside Surgery to continue to serve their growing community with modern facilities and improved accessibility.

“As a Practice we have adapted incredibly well to the restrictions faced due to the pandemic and are thrilled to have delivered another project on time with minimal disruption.”

Steve Ellis, Managing Director of Probus Construction, said: “This was Probus Construction’s first project working with Ingleton Wood and we are delighted with the finished building our joint efforts produced.

“Working on a live surgery which is set on such a tight site presented a number of challenges but the whole team worked so well together that, even despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the project went extremely well.”