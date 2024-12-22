Free parking at Peterborough City Hospital on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families warned not to visit people in hospital if they are unwell themselves

People visiting loved ones who will be in hospital over the Christmas period will be able to park for free on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Charges will be dropped at Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals for the three days to make it easier for visitors to pop in to see patients to bring a little festive cheer.

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals, said: “Our ward teams do a great job in making Christmas in hospital as festive as possible for our patients, but there is nothing quite like seeing their loved ones to give our patients a lift.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to visit over Christmas and this comes on the back of our recent extension to visiting hours from 11am to 8pm as standard across most wards, which will continue.

“I would, however, like to remind people not to visit hospital if they are unwell themselves. This helps us protect our patients from viruses such as flu and norovirus which are much more easily spread at this time of year.”