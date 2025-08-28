Free online course provides a drug-free alternative for reducing blood pressure — The Blood Pressure Balance Program

In 2023, nearly 1 in 8 people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough were diagnosed with, or receiving treatment for, high blood pressure. In response to this growing concern, The Mindful Life Group CIC has launched the Blood Pressure Balance Program, a unique, drug-free solution to help people reduce their blood pressure.

This six-week online course, fully funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board (NHS), is designed to empower participants to manage their blood pressure without relying on medication.

Led by a clinical psychologist, the program combines a range of practices including:

Movement

Breathwork

Attention-training

Stress management techniques

Rather than focusing on pharmaceutical treatments, the Blood Pressure Balance Program offers a practical approach that enables participants to build a personalized "toolkit" of techniques they can apply daily to keep their blood pressure under control. These practices are easy to integrate into daily routines, helping participants gain more control over their health.

Jackie's Story

After receiving a few concerning high blood pressure readings, Jackie sought alternatives to medication and discovered the Blood Pressure Balance Program. After completing the course, she noticed a significant reduction in her blood pressure and her GP was pleased with her progress, no longer recommending medication.

Jackie found the breathwork practices particularly helpful, as they can be used in any situation to reduce stress and keep her blood pressure in check. “I would definitely recommend this program to anyone dealing with high blood pressure, even if you're skeptical,” she says.

Dean's Story

Dean shares his experience of using breathwork during moments of stress: “I used to wait until I felt stressed, but now I do the breathing exercises sooner, even before the stress hits. I’ve noticed I’ve been a lot less stressed in general, and the course gave me a really useful set of tools.” Dean credits the program for helping him manage his stress and blood pressure effectively.

Program Results

Participants in the most recent course experienced impressive results, with an average reduction of 14 points in systolic blood pressure and 8 points in diastolic blood pressure between the first and sixth weeks. Additionally, many participants reported reduced feelings of anxiety and depression after completing the course, showcasing the wide-reaching benefits of the program.

About the Program

The Blood Pressure Balance Program is fully funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board, which ensures there are no financial or accessibility barriers for participants. The online format makes it especially accessible for individuals with mobility issues, busy schedules, or difficulties attending in-person sessions. The program can be completed from the comfort of your own home.

Upon completing the course, participants also have the opportunity to continue practicing with their group, providing ongoing support to help maintain their progress.

Are You Concerned About Your Blood Pressure?

The next Blood Pressure Balance Program will begin in October, and spaces are filling up quickly. To secure your spot or to learn more about this program and other mindfulness-based offerings from The Mindful Life Group CIC, visit their website www.the-mindful-life.com or follow them on Facebook @TheMindfulLifeGroupCIC.

Note: Names have been changed to protect participants' privacy.