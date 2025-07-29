Free martial arts sessions on offer at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows this summer

Try your hand at Tai Chi’s gentle martial arts movements in Peterborough’s picturesque Ferry Meadows – with free sessions now being held on Saturdays.

Nene Park Trust is offering the sessions every Saturday throughout the school summer holidays, thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a partnership with The Chinese Community in Peterborough.

A Nene Park Trust spokesperson said: “Free, inclusive and open to everyone, these Tai Chi sessions are the perfect way to connect with nature, improve your physical and mental wellbeing and enjoy the peace of the Park.”

Sessions are being held now at 11am every Saturday morning until 30 August. Participants are invited to come and give it a go outside the Visitor Centre in Ferry Meadows.

Lindsey Holmes, Project Manager of Your Community Greenspace project at Nene Park Trust said: “We’re so pleased we can offer these free Tai Chi sessions in the Park over the summer. It’s great to work in partnership with our friends from the Chinese Community in Peterborough. This is what our lottery-funded project Your Community Greenspace is all about – bringing our many communities to the Park to enjoy our green spaces.

Faustina Yang, Founder of the Chinese Community in Peterborough group added: "We are delighted to launch Tai Chi in the Park—a gentle yet powerful practice that brings people together to move, breathe, and connect in nature. Tai Chi is more than just exercise; it's a pathway to better physical health, emotional balance, and community harmony. Whether you're recovering from illness, managing stress, or simply looking for a meaningful way to stay active, Tai Chi is accessible to all—regardless of age, ability, or background.

"Practising outdoors not only nurtures our wellbeing, but deepens our connection to the environment around us. I warmly encourage everyone to come along, try it for yourself, and be part of something that supports lifelong health and brings joy to our community."

The sessions are held on the grass outside the Visitor Centre in Ferry Meadows. No need to book – just pop along at 11am.

Further information on Nene Park and its current events programme is available at www.nenepark.org.uk/events.