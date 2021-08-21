Free ice cream reward for Peterborough City Hospital staff
Staff at Peterborough City Hospital were given free ice cream by the hospital’s trust.
The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust arranged for an ice cream van owner Wajid Hussain to visit the hospital on Thursday (August 19) and hand out free ice creams as part of their ‘Awesome August Wellbeing Week.’
To encourage staff to take part in ‘Take a Break Thursday’. from around 12pm staff were able to queue up and receive a free ice cream.
There was also a pizza stall set up close to the entrance of the accident and emergency department.
One of those to claim her free treat was ambulance driver Gail; she said: “The ice cream was delicious! and it’s so kind and generous of him.”
A spokesperson for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, added: “We were really pleased to see so many staff taking advantage of our ice cream offer as part of our drive to help and encourage staff to take a break.”