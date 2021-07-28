Free counselling service for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire NHS workers

The NHS has teamed up with Relate

The NHS has partnered with local charity Relate Cambridgeshire to provide counselling to health and social care staff and volunteers across the whole of the Cambridgeshire region. The partnership will support those who are facing relationship challenges due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, through funded counselling sessions, delivered by relationship experts Relate Cambridgeshire.

Relate Cambridgeshire have acquired funding to deliver an assessment session and a further six sessions to anyone working in health and social care who is experiencing relationship issues as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has had a negative impact for everyone, but it is the frontline staff who are faced with it every day. Additional pressures in the health and social care sector is having an impact on home life and relationships for staff. Longer hours, isolating from family and friends, taking on bigger responsibilities and caring for more patients than usual are just some of the things that they have had to face during the pandemic. In addition to the emotional trauma of seeing so many ill people and some also losing their lives, the pressures of work are taking its toll. With less time to focus on relationships at home, it has resulted in many staff members needing support.

Laura McEwen-Smith Strategic Programme Lead Workforce for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough ICS, said: “We know that for those working in health and social care over the last 18 months, life has been stressful and these challenging times may have led to added pressure in their personal relationships. Our Staff Support Hub team are available to talk with anyone working in health care or the voluntary sector in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. We are delighted to now be able to offer relationship support with highly trained relationship counsellors, accessible via the Hub in partnership with Relate Cambridgeshire.”

Relate’s sessions are available not only for couples, but also for individuals; for example those who may have experienced the breakdown of a relationship, or simply want to attend on their own. Thousands of people come to Relate every year for help with their relationships. They help all sorts of people in all sorts of situations, whether they are in a new relationship, long-term relationship, or not in a relationship at all. Sessions are completely confidential and are there to support people through major relationship problems, to the smaller issues.

Claire Godward, CEO of Relate Cambridgeshire says: ‘I am absolutely delighted that our specialist team are now able to offer this much needed help to the staff of the NHS. Being able to give something back to those who have worked so hard during these challenging times is wonderful. ‘