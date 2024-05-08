Former nurse recounts fearful and "heartbreaking" experiences during medical mission to African nation

Lisa Kelly, pictured on the right, with the rest of the UK team out in Sierra Leone.

The medical team had machine guns pointed at them and experienced “unimaginable sadness and poverty”

A medical mission to Sierra Leone has left a former Peterborough nurse ”overflowing with pride” at the difference her team made to the people they encountered.

Lisa Kelly spent more than a fortnight in the town of Madina as part of a UK diabetes health team visit to tackle the rapid rise in diabetes-related deaths in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In that time, she experienced what she calls “unimaginable sadness” working with families - but also “fear” as she faced the barrels of machine guns at various road blocks.

Lisa and the team and local medical staff pictured at a Diabetes Unit in Sierra Leone.

Her team were working with the charity Help Madina – which raises funds for medical projects to help the most vulnerable in the region.

In this area of west Africa, diabetes is an enormous threat to life. Lack of insulin means that the life expectancy of someone who develops Type 1 diabetes is less than one year.

Lisa, a former nurse who specialised in diabetes and now runs a medical communications company, was joined by Dr Veronica Sawicki – GP, Helen Towers – Diabetes Podiatrist, Elaine Allerton – Dietician, and Amanda Epps – Diabetes Specialist Nurse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the weeks leading up to this trip, as a non-practicing health care professional, I was worried I might be a spare part,” admits Lisa, of Castor. “I needn’t have. I was so busy!”

Lisa Kelly pictured with some of the local children in Sierra Leone.

During her time in the country, Lisa and the team helped to train almost 100 health care workers, raised awareness of Diabetes to multiple groups - such as religious leaders and and village elders, conducted radio interviews about the condition, shared expertise with local medical teams and patients, helped with hardship assessments, and worked with local filmmakers on a project about awareness.

They also took part in Diabetes screening clinics for 80 people. “A staggering five cases were found, and started treatment,” Lisa said.

Admitting she and her fellow team members “fell in love” with the people, the country, and the culture, Lisa went on: “We experienced the good, the bad, the sad and the ugly! and a hell of a lot more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We experienced fear – Imagine landing at 2am in a country where the British Government advises against travel, and the first thing you encounter is being hustled at the airport - then machine guns at being pointed at you at the multiple road blocks on the three hour journey through the night in the back of a truck to your hostel!

Despite the discomforts the team endured during their stay, with hostels filled with ants and bugs, no running water or air conditioning, it is the suffering of the people she encountered there that affected the team most.

“We experienced unimaginable sadness and poverty,” Lisa explained. “Imagine being so poor you cannot afford the insulin required to keep your child who has type 1 diabetes alive! Imagine only just being able to afford a handful of rice to eat daily...or not being able to afford dressings for your foot ulcer and having to wrap your infected foot in newspaper. Imagine not being able to afford soap, having no running water and not being able to wash. We witnessed all these and more on a daily basis.”

Lisa explained how there are also many damaging “myths” around Diabetes in the country, with some believing the condition is infectious. They even learnt of cases of diabetic children and adults being outcast and orphaned. ”Some even believe you are possessed and should be treated by witch doctors,” said Lisa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back over her time in the country, she commented: “I’m overflowing with pride to have been part of this mission, which seemed impossible - but not so. As well as experiencing every emotion on this trip, as a team we had a fantastic dynamic, and I believe we are truly friends for life.”

She added: “I’m still massively yearning for a better life for those we’ve left behind. There is so much to do here and so much needed. Sierra Leone - you have well and truly stolen our hearts!”

Dr Veronica Sawicki, co-founder of the Help Madina charity, said: “Hundreds of people are living with diabetes in Madina, with more cases every week. We’re working hard to get people the medication they need. When we started we had no supplies of insulin at all. Today, we have a good source of medication, but there is still a lot to do to save lives. I’m so thankful to the team in planning this trip.”

Diabetes is a global concern that the World Health Organisation has highlighted as an evolving catastrophe. The number of cases of diabetes in sub-Saharan Africa is rising dramatically and the complications of this condition cause enormous human suffering and premature death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK team has been fundraising for diabetes resources including blood glucose meters, test strips, insulin, needles, footcare dressings, monofilaments to detect neuropathy and much more. So far they have raised more than £2,800 of their £5,000 target.