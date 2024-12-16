Flu warning to Peterborough residents as cases spike across the country

Increase of flu cases at Peterborough City Hospital

Residents with cold or flu symptoms are being urged not to visit Peterborough City Hospital after a spike of cases across the country.

Figures show that across the country there has been a 350 per cent increase in flu cases in hospital compared to the same week last year.

While cases in Peterborough City Hospital have not increased at the same level as in other areas of the country, they have increased – and staff are determined to slow the spread.

Residents – especially vulnerable people – are being urged to get vaccinated.

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital said: “Like many hospitals across the country, we have seen an increase in patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses. While this is not unexpected at this time of year, it reinforces the benefit of having a flu vaccination, particularly if people are older or more vulnerable.

“We also ask anyone with a cold or flu symptoms not to visit our patients while they are unwell to hep us manage the spread of winter viruses.”

Vaccines are available for flu and COVID.

Cali Makewell, Integrated Vaccination Service Lead with NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “Some people might not be aware they are eligible for these two free vaccines, or had them previously and think they might not need them again. But it’s very important to get these vaccines as you are at an increased risk of getting seriously ill without their protection.

“We have walk-in opportunities all across the county, with lots of local pharmacies taking part, helping to make opportunities to have the vaccines more accessible to people. You can also still book a vaccine appointment if preferred.”

For more information, visit https://www.cpics.org.uk/the-vaccinators