Staff from iGO4 present the cheque to staff at Peterborough City Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The donation was made through digital insurance business, iGO4, of which Matt Munro is CEO.

The donation was also made as part of the company’s commitment to putting back into the local community.

Like all organisations being supported by iGO4, the NICU has been specially selected because of the way in which it has touched the lives of the company's colleagues and their families, as CEO Matt, explains: "Supporting the community is one of the pillars of our people strategy; we recognised that local charities have had a tough time fundraising during the pandemic and we wanted to show our support for causes which have positively impacted our people.

"The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the old Peterborough Maternity Unit means a great deal to me personally, as it took care of our eldest son when he was born 11 weeks prematurely, weighing just over three pounds.

"We wanted to give something back to say thank you for the care given to my wife and our son - now a strapping young lad who has just celebrated his sixteenth birthday."

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital said, "We are always incredibly grateful to any individual, family or organisation that raise money for our hospitals. This is a substantial amount of money and it will go a long way to further improving patient care in our NICU.