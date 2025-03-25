Surgery has been closed since March 12

The Eye GP surgery is set to be closed for another two weeks – as security works are taking place.

Jenner Healthcare said they were forced to close the surgery on March 12, due to security risks for their staff.

The centre has been closed ever since, with patients having to travel to Thorney for appointments. Staff have been working from the sister surgery.

Eye GP surgery

Now, two weeks on, It has been confirmed that the surgery is likely to remain closed for another two weeks.

A spokesperson for Jenner Healthcare said: “After working alongside the Local Commissioning Body and local Police force we have now been able to start security work on the practice, we have been advised this will take approximately two weeks, however we will aim to open sooner if we are able to do so.”

Police said they were called on two occasions – once on March 10 and once on March 12 – after staff reported concerning behaviour by a member of the public

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of causing a nuisance on NHS premises and being in possession of cannabis.

She is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on April 11.