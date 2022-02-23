Extended Air Ambulance flying hours at Peterborough hospital thanks to charity donation

State-of-the-art helipad lighting will enable air ambulances to land throughout the night and support immediate access to the Emergency Department during darkness hours.

The lighting installation is solar powered therefore reducing the hospital’s carbon footprint. All air ambulance pilots can activate the lighting system via a VHF radio transponder miles away from the helipad. Alternatively, staff on-site can operate the system from the ground control panel.

Stuart Toulson, Matron for Urgent & Emergency Care at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “We are extremely grateful to our friends at the HELP Appeal for ensuring that our team within the Emergency Department can now deliver high quality emergency care across the full 24-hour period. Their generosity will have a very positive impact for our patients.”

Pictures taken from on board the air ambulance

Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the HELP Appeal said: “People can become seriously ill or injured anytime of the day or night. This new, state-of-the-art lighting system on Peterborough City Hospital’s helipad, allows air ambulances to land, even when it’s dark, so patients can get the urgent treatment they need 24/7 – which will save many more lives.”

Paul Ferguson, Peterborough City Hospital’s Heli-Ops Manager added: “We are eternally thankful to the HELP Appeal and support agencies for the installation of the night lighting system. This enhances our ability to accept aircraft at night. We average 5-10 day time movements per month which will increase with the lighting in place.”