Euros talk show for sign language users broadcast from Peterborough United stadium

The BSL Football Show, produced by Cambridgeshire Deaf Association (CDA), began streaming online in November 2020 from CDA’s base in Cambridge, but thanks to the generosity of Peterborough United is being broadcast from a box in the south stand of the stadium, creating the perfect backdrop for a football talk show during the Euros.

The first episode from the stadium was broadcast on Monday and streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. It was hosted by international deaf footballer Lucindha Lawson with former Sunderland manager Scott Garthwaite as guest.

CDA is planning eight more shows from the Weston Homes Stadium right up until the end of the tournament.

Lucindha Lawson and Scott Garthwaite during the show

The show has amassed more than 100,000 views online since it began and is the only football show in the UK which enables people to call in with their opinions in British Sign Language, mirroring the experience of a radio phone-in.

Andrew Palmer, chief executive of CDA and chairman of the Peterborough United Foundation, said: “Huge thanks to Peterborough United for making this happen. The first show looked great and took the programme up a level with the super backdrop of the Weston Homes Stadium.

“The BSL Football show is really unique and we get lots of feedback from people who appreciate being able to call in and give their opinions on the football world.

“I feel very grateful that Peterborough United see the value of the show too and have pulled the stings to enable it to go ahead there during the Euros. Big thanks to the staff at the club who are going the extra mile to help us.”

Peterborough United has a long history of supporting the deaf community. In 2013 it established Posh Deaf, a football scheme aimed at creating football opportunities for deaf young people and adults and resulted in the club winning many national and regional titles, with the high point coming in 2019 when the deaf futsal team won bronze at the European Championships in Poland.

Phil Adlam, press officer at Peterborough United, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to provide a space for this unique show and we hope it is hugely successful.

“Our Posh deaf team are arguably one of the most successful youth sides in the country and we know how passionate the community are about football. And with the Euros now in full swing it is wonderful that a platform has been created to air those views.”