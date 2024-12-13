Eating disorder charity in Peterborough dodges flooding drama to celebrate its tenth anniversary with celebrity guest

The organisers were faced with a dilemma just hours ahead of the event

The tenth anniversary of a Peterborough charity helping sufferers of eating disorders has been celebrated at a networking event in the city.

Personalised Eating Disorder Support Charity (PEDS) has helped in the region of 10,000 people across Cambridgeshire since it was founded in 2014.

At its anniversary celebration on November 30, the charity welcomed special guest, TV actress and PEDS patron Michelle Collins, along with past service users, various local organisations and health professionals.

TV actress Michelle Collins, centre, with PEDS founders Mandy Scott and Sue Rattle.

Michelle, best known for her role as Cindy Beale in Eastenders, shared her own experiences with an eating disorder, and vowed to donate an ‘Albert Square’ plaque signed by the cast to PEDS to auction off.

But ahead of the event, the organisers faced a drama of their own. Just 24 hours earlier, their booked venue – Ferry Meadows Lakeside Kitchen and Bar - was unexpectedly flooded due to stormy weather.

With just a day to go, the charity found itself without a venue for the 100 people expected to attend.

PEDS co-founder Mandy Scott said: "It was a little frantic as we really didn't know how we would find an alternative venue so near to Christmas, and so close to the night."

The Albert Square plaque, signed by the Eastenders cast.

Mandy and fellow co-founder, Children's Nurse Sue Rattle, both said that cancelling “was just not an option” – so they called upon their trustees to help ring around various venues to see who could accommodate the event at short notice.

But the team’s fortunes were about to change. While the phone calls were being made, a woman knocked on their door offering to gift a sweet hamper for the raffle.

Mandy said: "She had heard about our charity and wanted to donate something from her company Elite Events.”

As luck would have it, she was the ideal person to suggest local businesses the PEDS team could contact.

The raffle table at the PEDS celebration event.

"The fifth number I tried went through to The Farmers in Yaxley,” explained Mandy. “Never have I been more excited and grateful to hear a ‘yes’ when we asked if they could help last minute. Giri, who manages The Farmers, really did come to the rescue, mobilised his staff and made the night possible. With such generosity, Giri also wavered the room charge, which was incredibly kind.”

“Lakeside Kitchen and Bar were fully supportive of PEDS finding another venue, and with hours to go, the team at PEDS, alongside our volunteers, all worked tirelessly over the next 24 hours."

She added: “The night was a huge success in bringing the local community together, raising awareness of eating disorders, networking and looking ahead to the next 10 years.”

PEDS offered thanks to all those who made the event a success, including The Farmers, Michelle Collins, music duo Tennesse Twins - who performed, Dan Parkes Productions, and compere for the evening – former BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Jeremy Sallis.

Mandy said: "PEDS whole ethos is around helping someone to ‘Build a Life to Get Well For’ - and the stories shared on the night were evidence of just that."

Simon Brown, chairman of PEDS, added: "It takes a special person to be a nurse, it takes even more courage to specialise as a mental health and eating disorder nurse. It also takes great courage to leave a secure NHS job and start a charity, from scratch, with just your passion and conviction to go on. That is what founders Mandy and Sue did ten years ago. Since then, their courage, dedication and skill as nurses has built up PEDS into a unique, nurse-led support service helping hundreds of people build their life, move away from their illness and realise their immense potential."

The charity is now focusing on getting its new centre in Werrington up and running, and is looking for local businesses, sponsors and volunteers to help. Contact the charity via [email protected]

For anyone wanting to refer to PEDS or contact the charity if you are concerned about someone, you can do this via their website www.pedsupport.co.uk