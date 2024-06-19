Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The surgery will close in July.

Westgate Surgery in Peterborough city centre is to close in July.

The decision has been made to close the surgery- which is located above Boots in Queensgate- by Thomas Walker Westgate Healthcare (TWWH) and has been approved by the NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The healthcare trust has made the decision to consolidate all of its patients in one location; the Thomas Walker Surgery on Princes Street.

Thomas Walker Surgery on Princes Street.

A statement from the trust said: “Following a robust process, the application made by TWWH to close their Westgate Surgery branch was reviewed by NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care Board (ICB) who have supported the branch closure application and the proposal to consolidate to one site.

"The Westgate Surgery site will now close during July 2024, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

"The practice Partners will now work with our staff, patients and the ICB to put together a thorough plan which transitions services to the Thomas Walker site by the end date of the current contract in early July 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All patients at Westgate will remain patients of TWWH and can access healthcare from the Thomas Walker site.

The trust has said that the decision will not have a detrimental impact on client capacity, instead that it will in fact increase capacity as well as offer “some benefits to patients with respect to improved response to clinical administration and digital requests.”

Two additional GPs have been recruited due to the move.

The trust added: “All telephone calls have been answered at the TWW Healthcare site since 2021.

“In recent weeks we have trialled the use of ‘call-backs’ during busy periods to support patients. We are also reviewing the number of staff answering calls in the morning when it is busier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our changes to call-backs has had very positive reviews from patients and we have extended this process over the past month.

"We are also moving toward more digital access for routine appointments, medication requests and reviews and general nursing appointments where appropriate to the level of patient accessibility and need.

"Having one site for appointments streamlines all process for appointment bookings for all staff and allows us to consider moving to a more digital approach for on-line appointment bookings.

"All patients can choose where they receive their medications. Our systems show that 42% of patients collect medications from the Thomas Walker Pharmacy whilst only 8% collect from the Boots store at Queensgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Most patients find the online prescription request service saves them time and allows them to manage medications more efficiently.

"Arrangements are already in place with local pharmacies for patients to order repeat medications and if you are unsure please ask a member of the reception team and they will support you to organise this process.

"Alternatively you can use our online digital process to order your repeats medications.”

"The TWWH team are committed to offering the easiest and most appropriate access to appointments for all registered patients. This includes all appointment types for all clinical teams. Through consolidating to one site it is our expectation that all patients will be able to access the type of appointment they wish when making their booking, whether at the reception desk, by telephone or digitally.”