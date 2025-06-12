It is estimated that over half of all women in the UK will have at least one UTI in their lifetime 🚽

A leading pharmacist is warning women that the warmer weather could put them at risk of developing a painful and potentially life-threatening infection.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are more common in warmer weather.

Between 2018 and 2023 more than 1.8 million people in the UK were admitted to hospital due to UTIs.

Wendy Lee, lead pharmacist at Well Pharmacy has warned of the risks and how to prevent a UTI this summer.

Urinary tract infections, known as UTIs tend to soar in warmer weather, which provides the perfect climate for bacteria to thrive.

Between 2018 and 2023 more than 1.8 million people were admitted to hospital in the UK due to UTI’s, in 2022/23 of the 147,285 admissions 56% were people over 65 years old.

UTIs are most common in females and it is estimated that over half of all women in the UK will have at least one UTI in their lifetime.

Wendy Lee, lead pharmacist at Well Pharmacy, warned: “While UTIs are entirely treatable, if left undiagnosed, they can worsen quickly, leading to blood poisoning, known as sepsis, which can be fatal.

“If you suspect you might have a UTI, you must seek treatment immediately.”

What are the symptoms of a UTI?

Ms Lee has listed the most common UTI symptoms to watch out for this summer, which can include:

Pain or a burning feeling when urinating

Desire to urinate more frequently than usual

Cloudy urine

Blood in your urine

Back pain or stomach pain

Fever (high temperature)

Chills and shivering, known as rigors.

Ms Lee said: “Any of these symptoms may indicate a more serious infection. If you suspect you have a UTI there are things you can do to ease the symptoms, like taking paracetamol up to four times a day to reduce the pain and high temperature.

“Try to take it easy, take frequent naps and drink lots of water because this will help dilute your urine, and in turn flush out the bacteria from your urinary tract.

“If you are perimenopausal or postmenopausal and experience recurrent UTIs, your pharmacist may advise speaking to your GP about oestrogen-based treatments such as vaginal creams, tablets or using a ring.”

How can you avoid a UTI this summer?

Ms Lee has shared eight ways you can avoid a UTI this summer.

Maintain good personal hygiene

Always keep the genital area clean, pat dry gently and wipe from your vagina towards your anus (front to back) when you use the toilet. Avoid holding urine for long periods and always go when you feel the urge.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water or other fluids regularly means you regularly pass urine and stay hydrated.

Wash before and after intercourse

Wash your vagina before and after intercourse, and if able, urinate soon after sex

Things to avoid

Avoid vaginal douches, scented intimate wipes, bubble baths, or heavily fragranced products. These can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria and irritate the urinary tract.

Choose cotton

Choose cotton underwear and avoid tight-fitting trousers or synthetic fabrics that trap moisture, which can promote bacterial growth.

Take your time peeing

Don’t rush when urinating, and make sure you empty your bladder fully.

Cut down on alcohol and sugary drinks

Limit alcohol and sugary drinks as this can be an irritant

Be aware of anything with a spermicidal treatment

Condoms, or anything with a spermicidal treatment, can also cause UTIs

What do you do if you think you have a UTI?

If you suspect you have a UTI you can seek help from a pharmacist under the NHS Pharmacy First scheme. This means that a local pharmacist can provide the same treatment as a doctor - without the often lengthy wait for a GP appointment.

The scheme allows pharmacists to provide advice, treatment, and, in some cases, prescription medicines for common health conditions, which include UTIs in women.

Untreated UTIs, which start in the urethra or bladder, can travel upwards to the kidneys, causing pyelonephritis, or a kidney infection, which can lead to scarring, chronic kidney disease or sepsis.

People over 65 are the most vulnerable to these secondary infections, and should therefore be the most vigilant to UTI symptoms.

Ms Lee says: “Following consultation, your pharmacist will advise on the most effective painkillers to treat your needs. They can also supply antibiotics, if required, as well as determine whether there is a need to have a follow-up appointment with a GP.

“UTIs can be caused by dehydration, which women are at greater risk of developing during the summer months.

“People tend to sweat more in hot weather and not drinking enough fluids could lead to lower urine production and a build-up of germs.

“The warmer weather provides the perfect climate for bacterial growth, which can then enter the urethra and cause infection.”

