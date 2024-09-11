CPSL Mind launches bespoke Suicide Prevention training for high risk communities

Aligned with the mission of World Suicide Prevention Day which took place on 10th September, 2024, CPSL Mind is proud to announce the launch of a series of bespoke suicide prevention training dates as part of their STOP Suicide campaign.

Designed to specifically address the unique challenges faced by high-risk communities in the Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, and South Lincolnshire region, the free training, co-produced with three specialised organisations: The Kite Trust, Safe Soulmates, and Boston Wellbeing Hub is tailored to support neurodivergent individuals, migrants, and LGBTQ+ people, groups statistically at a higher risk of suicide.

The campaign is offering 300 fully funded places on its bespoke suicide prevention workshop – available from October 2024 through to March 2025 – to organisations and individuals who work or volunteer with people within the high-risk groups.

According to a study by Just like Us in 2023, 74% of 18–25-year-olds within the LGBTQ+ community have experienced suicidal thoughts. Neurodivergent individuals, particularly those with conditions such as autism and ADHD, face similar statistics; according to Autistica, autistic adults with no learning disability are 7x more likely to die by suicide than the general population, while migrants often struggle with isolation, discrimination, and cultural barriers that can exacerbate mental health challenges.

“Being part of this project gives us hope this World Suicide Prevention Day” said Pip Gardner from The Kite Trust “by working together to make resources and high-quality training tailored to the LGBTQ+ community we know we can make a difference to prevent more suicides.”

“Boston Wellbeing Hub is thrilled to be part of this essential initiative," said Heidi Freeman. "Migrants often face significant challenges, from language barriers to impact of a major life transition or the trauma of displacement.

"There is still work to do around the stigma of mental health and increasing the understanding of where people can go to get support. However, this training will empower those who work with migrants to recognise the signs of distress and intervene effectively, potentially saving lives."

“We are honoured to partner with CPSL Mind on this life-changing work” added Christine O’Neill from Safe Soulmates. Our co-produced bespoke training specifically addresses the mental health needs of neurodivergent people, offering practical tools and strategies to support them effectively.

The three-hour STOP Suicide Workshop will equip participants with the skills they need to recognise suicide warning signs, ask directly about suicide and support individuals at risk to stay safe whilst being accessible and relevant to each high risk community.

Christina Dillon of CPSL Mind said “Suicide prevention continues to be a vital focus for CPSL Mind, where our mission is to support people with poor mental health. We know that LGBTQ+, migrated and neurodivergent communities are at a higher suicide risk due to multiple factors, including societal, cultural, and environmental influences and have adapted the Stop Suicide resources to reflect this.

"We are aiming to reach local organisations with our essential training: including voluntary sector organisations, community groups, health workers and carers, although anyone is welcome to book.”

The first training session is scheduled for 4th October, with additional dates, both face to face and online, available to be booked via STOP Suicide.

This initiative represents a crucial step towards equipping community members, caregivers, and service providers with the knowledge and tools needed to prevent suicide within these vulnerable populations.

For mental health 24-hour crisis support in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough call the NHS First Response Service using 111 and selecting the mental health option. Other support can be found out: stopsuicidepledge.org/help-now/

More information is available at www.stopsuicidepledge.org or by contacting [email protected].