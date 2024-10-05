Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people eligible for jabs

Vulnerable people in Peterborough are able to get their COVID vaccinations for the winter.

COVID-19 can still be a serious or even life-threatening illness, and sadly patients are still admitted to hospital with COVID-19 every month. That’s why the NHS is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those people who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill if they do get COVID-19.

Based on expert advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, around 345,000 people in Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Royston are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination this autumn and winter.

This includes everyone aged 65+; those aged between six months and 64 years who are at increased risk of getting seriously ill due to a health condition or treatment; people who live in a care home for older adults, and those who are pregnant. The Government has confirmed that frontline health and care workers are also eligible to have the seasonal COVID-19 vaccine this year.

People who are eligible can book their vaccination via www.nhs.uk/book-vaccine, or by calling 119. People who would prefer to walk in for their vaccine at a time and location convenient to them can find a walk-in clinic via www.thevaccinators.co.uk.

Some local GP practices will also be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to their eligible patients.

Cali Makewell, Integrated Vaccination Service Lead with NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “As the weather gets colder and the days get shorter, viruses like COVID-19 tend to get more common. We are offering the seasonal COVID-19 vaccine to people who are at higher risk of getting very poorly if they do get COVID-19, so if you are invited to have your vaccine please take up the offer and get protected.

“By getting your vaccine, you can help to reduce your risk of getting very ill from COVID-19 this winter.”

To find out more about the COVID-19 vaccination, as well as other vaccines on offer to eligible people, visit www.thevaccinators.co.uk.