Cases of Covid are ‘increasing’ according to the latest data from UKHSA.

Two new variants are now the most dominant strains in the UK.

Those who are eligible for the Covid vaccine are being urged to book an appointment.

Cases of Covid have continued to rise, according to data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

Data for week 40 revealed that Covid showed “increasing activity”, circulating at medium levels, with the weekly numbers of positive tests for those in hospital settings increasing by 12.9%, up from 11.7% in the previous week.

Two new Covid strains are thought to be behind the increase, with Stratus and Nimbus now the most dominant strains in the UK.

Those who are eligible for the Covid vaccine are being urged to come forward, but there has been some confusion about eligibility after the criteria changed following recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal said: “As we head into the winter months when we are likely to see cases continue to rise, it’s vital that eligible individuals take up the offer now to ensure they are protected.

“We know that vaccination is the best defence against respiratory illnesses such as flu and COVID-19 and this is a simple step you can take to help look after yourself and your family this winter”.

The new Covid strain is reported to have a 'razor blade' sore throat as an early symptom. | Pexels, Monstera Production

What is the new Covid variant?

Two new Covid variants are the latest to emerge, XFG and NB.1.8.1, known as Stratus and Nimbus, are now the most dominant strains in the UK.

The Stratus strain is currently a “variant under monitoring”, by the World Health Organisation, with several countries in South East Asia reporting a rise in new cases and hospitalisations where the new variant has been detected. However, neither strain are thought to cause more serious illness.

Why does the Stratus Covid strain cause a sore throat?

Despite the many different types of Covid strains, the symptoms have remained largely the same. However, the two new Covid variants, Stratus and Nimbus, have an unusual tell-tale symptom in the early stages.

The NHS explain Covid symptoms can include:

a high temperature or shivering (chills)

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

However, Stratus and Nimbus are also reported to include a sore throat described as “sharp” or “stabbing” in the early stages of the illness.

Claire Nevinson, Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots said: “New variants this year, such as XFG and NB.1.8.1, also referred to as Stratus and Nimbus variants, are circulating but current data from the UK Health Security Agency indicates they do not cause more severe illness than other variants in circulation.

“So far, there is little evidence to suggest that the new variants cause different symptoms to other variants. However, some reports suggest they may be likely to cause a hoarse voice or a ‘razor blade’ sore throat.”

Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine?

The current criteria for who is eligible for the Covid vaccine this autumn have changed following recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. To meet the criteria, you must be aged 75 or over, have a weakened immune system as outlined in Chapter 14a of the Green Book , or live in an older adult care home.

You can find out more about Covid signs and symptoms at NHS.UK.