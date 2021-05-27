Which areas of Peterborough have been worst hit by COVID

The statistics show which areas have see the most deaths since the pandemic began. The information shows the number of deaths registered in the period March 2020 to April 2021, where COVID-19 was the underlying (main) cause on the death certificate.

Hundreds of Peterborough families have been left devastated by the impact of the virus since the pandemic began in March last year.

Central Park has seen the most deaths with 36, while Bretton Park is second with 29.

The information sees the country split into MSOAs - each area has a similarly sized population (around 8,000 people on average) that remains stable over time. In total, there are 7,201 MSOAs across England and Wales, with 22 covering Peterborough.

The data is available at https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/causesofdeath/articles/deathsduetocovid19interactivemap/2021-02-25

1. Central Park 36 deaths Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Bretton Park 29 deaths Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Peterborough Central 26 deaths Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Longthorpe and Netherton 24 deaths Photo: Midlands Buy photo