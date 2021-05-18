Where Peterborough stands in the national case rate table one month after last COVID related death

The city has the 60th highest rate in the country - for much of the winter, the city was a mainstay in the top 20, with some time spent in the top 10.

Latest government figures show the rate in the city now stands at 33.1 cases per 100,000 people (on May 12). While the figure is not the lowest it has been in recent times - it hit 31.1 on May 8 - it is the second lowest rate the city has seen since last summer.

However, it is still higher than the UK rate as a whole, which stands at 23.5.

Coronavirus

Government figures showing how many deaths there have been within 28 days of a positive test in Peterborough show the last COVID related death was a month ago. The last reported death was on April 16, with government figures showing no deaths up to and including May 16.

In Peterborough, throughout the whole pandemic, there have been 338 deaths (within 28 days of a positive test)- of which 158 have been in 2021. The current gap between deaths is the longest in the city since the pandemic began in March last year.

There have been 377 deaths where COVID has been mentioned on the death certificate since the pandemic began.

Yesterday, Caroline Walker, Chief Executive, for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWANHSFT) said there had been 474 COVID related deaths at Peterborough City Hospital since the pandemic began.

Government data released yesterday showed one person had been admitted to hospitals run by NWANHSFT in the space of ten days up to May 9 (the latest data available).