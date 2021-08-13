Covid Vaccine

What percentage of people have yet to be jabbed in your Peterborough neighbourhood?

Just four areas of Peterborough have matched the UK’s vaccine take up rate, new figures show.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:00 am

Four second doses given, only Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, Newborough & Peakirk, Eye & Thorney and Longthorpe & Netherton can beat the 75 per cent of people across the country who have received both jabs. Across Peterborough, just 56 per cent of eligible adults have had both doses.

In six of Peterborough’s 22 neighbourhoods, more than half of the population who are eligible to be vaccinated have been given the full protection against the virus.

In Peterborough, cases, hospitalisations and deaths related to COVID are all rising.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

First dose: 91%. Second dose: 80%

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

2. Newborough and Peakirk

First dose: 88%. Second dose: 77%

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

3. Eye and Thorney

First dose: 87%. Second dose: 77%

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

4. Orton West and Castor

First dose: 87%. Second dose: 77%

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo
Peterborough
Home
Page 1 of 1