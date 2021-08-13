What percentage of people have yet to be jabbed in your Peterborough neighbourhood?

Four second doses given, only Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, Newborough & Peakirk, Eye & Thorney and Longthorpe & Netherton can beat the 75 per cent of people across the country who have received both jabs. Across Peterborough, just 56 per cent of eligible adults have had both doses.

In six of Peterborough’s 22 neighbourhoods, more than half of the population who are eligible to be vaccinated have been given the full protection against the virus.

In Peterborough, cases, hospitalisations and deaths related to COVID are all rising.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 91%. Second dose: 80%

2. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 88%. Second dose: 77%

3. Eye and Thorney First dose: 87%. Second dose: 77%

4. Orton West and Castor First dose: 87%. Second dose: 77%