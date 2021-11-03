Walk in COVID booster jabs to be avilable at Queensgate hub from weekend

The Queensgate hub opened last month EMN-211018-111430009

While some areas of the country have been offering walk in sessions for the third doses this week, the The Peterborough Telegraph has been contacted by a number of residents who said they were turned away from vaccine hubs as they tried to get their jab this week.

Today a Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG spokesman said; “We have already delivered more than 100,000 booster vaccinations across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with thousands more booked in over the coming weeks as well.

“Our vaccination centres are very busy with pre-booked appointments at this moment in time, and we are keen to encourage as many people as possible to book their appointments in advance to ensure they can get their vaccination in a timely manner.

“We have started to offer walk-in clinics for booster vaccinations, with more sites being announced over the coming days. Please check www.thevaccinators.co.uk for further details.”

This week Peterborough and Cambridgeshire were granted Enhanced Response area status to try and tackle the high rate of COVID cases and hospitalisations, and the low vaccine take up in the area.

COVID-19 vaccination booster clinics are being held at specific sites across the city, with more due to beg opened up over the coming days and weeks. Sites open this week are:

Queensgate Shopping Centre (former Next store), Peterborough – from Saturday 6 November they will be open 8.30am until 4pm daily for walk-in booster vaccinations, with a late night until 7.30pm on Thursdays

Werrington Surgery in Peterborough will be open this Friday 5 November from 9am until midday (or until supplies last) for booster vaccinations. Please note there is a limited supply available on this date.

Eligible people will be able to access their booster vaccination at these clinics if they have had their second dose at least 182 days earlier.

Not all walk-in clinics are offering booster vaccinations, so it is important to check details on The Vaccinators website before attending.

Booster vaccination appointments can be booked via the National Booking Service: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Those in the healthy 12-15 age cohort can book an appointment via www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine, or by calling 119. They cannot currently access walk-in clinics at this moment in time.

People in all other cohorts can access their jabs via walk-in clinics seven days a week, with additional evening clinics and pop-up sites being run on a weekly basis. All walk-in venues can be found via www.thevaccinators.co.uk