Vulnerable Peterborough residents urged to take extra care as COVID restrictions eased on ‘freedom day’

Coronavirus

Clinically extremely vulnerable people, who were previously on the shielding list, are being advised to think more carefully about the actions that they take, knowing that they are more at risk from the virus.

With rates of Covid-19 continuing to rise locally, those previously asked to shield are being asked to follow these practices:

· Going shopping at quieter times of the day

· Meeting people outdoors or in well-ventilated places if you can

· Keeping a polite distance from others

· Wearing a mask in crowded places – or where you can’t keep a distance

· Washing your hands thoroughly and regularly

Individuals may also choose to limit the close contact they have with those they do not usually meet with. This will reduce the risk of catching or spreading the virus, particularly if they are clinically extremely vulnerable.

It is also important to respect and be considerate of those who are at higher risk or may wish to take a more cautious approach as restrictions are lifted.

Jyoti Atri, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “We are currently urging people to ‘do the right thing and play your part’ to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. With rates rising as quickly as they are locally, it is vitally important that anyone previously asked to shield, seriously considers taking appropriate safety measures, to protect themselves and others.

“With more people likely to be out and about over the coming weeks, we would also urge people to think about those who are more vulnerable who might be more at risk from Covid-19. Keep a polite distance from others in shops and other public places and wear a mask in places that are crowded or where you can’t keep a distance, this applies even if you have had both doses of the vaccine as there is still a chance you could carry the virus and pass it on.”