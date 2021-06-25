Volunteers sought for vaccination centre at Peterborough United this weekend
Volunteers are being sought to help out at the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium this weekend (June 26-27).
The clinic follows on from the success of last week’s event at the Thomas Walker Surgery on Princes Street, where around 1200 vaccinations were given out.
Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs will be offered and the centre will be open from 8am-8pm on both days.
Volunteers are needed though to help with signposting and promoting the event on each day at the city centre and providing basic information about the vaccines and answering FAQs by members of the public (signposting to resources as appropriate).
Parking will be free and all equipment will be provided. Volunteers only need to bring their own hand sanitiser and face covering.
Shifts available include:
SATURDAY
Set up (8.30 am – 9am)
First shift (9am – 12pm)
Second shift (12pm – 3pm)
Third shift (3pm – 5pm)
Set down (5pm – 5.30pm)
SUNDAY
Set up (8.30 am – 9am)
First shift (9am – 12pm)
Second shift (12pm – 3pm)
Third shift (3pm – 5pm)
Set down (5pm – 5.30pm
The walk-in clinics are being organised in partnership with Greater Peterborough Network (GP Federation), Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Peterborough City Council.
If you wish to express your interest, fill out the following short form https://forms.office.com/r/9mTSscWnVh.