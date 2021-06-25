Volunteers sought for vaccination centre at Peterborough United this weekend

The clinic will be held at the home of Peterborough United

The clinic follows on from the success of last week’s event at the Thomas Walker Surgery on Princes Street, where around 1200 vaccinations were given out.

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs will be offered and the centre will be open from 8am-8pm on both days.

Volunteers are needed though to help with signposting and promoting the event on each day at the city centre and providing basic information about the vaccines and answering FAQs by members of the public (signposting to resources as appropriate).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parking will be free and all equipment will be provided. Volunteers only need to bring their own hand sanitiser and face covering.

Shifts available include:

SATURDAY

Set up (8.30 am – 9am)

First shift (9am – 12pm)

Second shift (12pm – 3pm)

Third shift (3pm – 5pm)

Set down (5pm – 5.30pm)

SUNDAY

Set up (8.30 am – 9am)

First shift (9am – 12pm)

Second shift (12pm – 3pm)

Third shift (3pm – 5pm)

Set down (5pm – 5.30pm

The walk-in clinics are being organised in partnership with Greater Peterborough Network (GP Federation), Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Peterborough City Council.