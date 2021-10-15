Volunteers needed to help support Peterborough vaccination programme

Volunteers are needed to help at vaccine centres

There is an increasingly high demand for volunteer help as millions of vital COVID-19 booster jabs are now being delivered to the over 50s and the most vulnerable in our communities.

People in Peterborough are being urged to step forward to work alongside their local NHS staff as Steward Volunteers to ensure that their communities are vaccinated and safe ahead of winter.

Steward Volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support. They ease pressures on hard working clinical staff and are set to be a valuable asset to the NHS as the change of seasons brings the additional difficulties of flu this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following sites are just some of the sites looking for steward volunteers in the local area:

Queensgate Vaccination Centre

Peterborough City Care Centre

People interested are being asked to go to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a Steward Volunteer. There are lots of shifts to be filled in Peterborough and as shifts are flexible, and booked via the GoodSAM mobile phone app, volunteers have total flexibility to choose their shifts. Expenses are covered and experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

Sam Ward, Director of Services/Deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service said: “The extraordinary support of volunteers has already helped the NHS to deliver vaccinations to 80% of adults, but the job is not done yet and the fight against COVID is not over. Any time you can offer as a Steward Volunteer will ease pressures on your local NHS staff and will make an invaluable difference to the vaccine rollout in Peterborough. Join us and together we can get the jabs done and save lives this winter.”

Linda Claxton, a Steward Volunteer from Cambridgeshire said: “The role is so enjoyable, and it is so fulfilling being able to interact with people while they queue and to be on hand to give extra support if some are feeling a bit apprehensive or anxious. We love the flexibility of being a Steward Volunteer, as it is a good way to help support around other important family commitments we have.”