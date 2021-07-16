Visitors to Peterborough’s Nene Park asked to continue to wear masks indoors after July 19
Nene Park Trust will continue to ask visitors to wear masks in inside spaces at their parks after restrictions end on Monday (July 19).
On Monday, the legislation requiring the wearing of face masks in enclosed spaces will no longer apply.
Instead the government will move to a policy of only strongly encouraging masks to be worn, as well as ending all other restrictions.
Nene Park Trust, however, have taken the decision to continue to ask visitors to the park to wear masks when indoors and to maintain social distancing around the park.
A statement from the trust said: “With the Government lifting most Covid restrictions from Monday 19 July, here at Nene Park we would like to do all we can to keep our staff and visitors as safe as possible.
“We therefore ask that visitors keep social distancing in mind especially in busy areas of the Park and continue to wear a face mask in all our inside spaces. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”