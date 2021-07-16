Visitors to Peterborough’s Nene Park asked to continue to wear masks indoors after July 19

Crowds of people at Ferry Meadows.

On Monday, the legislation requiring the wearing of face masks in enclosed spaces will no longer apply.

Instead the government will move to a policy of only strongly encouraging masks to be worn, as well as ending all other restrictions.

Nene Park Trust, however, have taken the decision to continue to ask visitors to the park to wear masks when indoors and to maintain social distancing around the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the trust said: “With the Government lifting most Covid restrictions from Monday 19 July, here at Nene Park we would like to do all we can to keep our staff and visitors as safe as possible.