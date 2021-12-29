Vaccine hub opens at Peterborough City Hospital

Peterborough City Hospital.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed that the hub was opening before Christmas - but now the site is ready to give jabs out to city residents.

Hours vary throughout the week, and the latest information can always be found at www.thevaccinators.co.uk. Hospital based sites are open to deliver vaccinations to anyone aged 18 and over.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and local GP, said: “There is no better time to come forward to get your COVID-19 booster, with so many sites open to book or to walk-in, it really is easy to get that all important booster dose.

“Thank you to our Hospital based vaccination teams for opening their doors to walk-ins to provide extra flexibility for people to get vaccinated between Christmas and the New Year.”

On Thursday 30 December the following hospital sites are open across Cambridgeshire:

Royal Papworth Hospital – 8am until 8.30pm

The Deakin Centre at Addenbrooke’s – 8am until 6pm

Outpatients Department at Peterborough City Hospital – 8am until 5pm

Hinchingbrooke Hospital – 8am until 3.30pm

On Friday 31 December (New Years Eve) the following sites are open:

Royal Papworth Hospital – 7.30am until 2pm

The Deakin Centre at Addenbrooke’s – 8am until 4pm

Outpatients Department at Peterborough City Hospital – 8am until 3pm

Hinchingbrooke Hospital – 8am until 1.30pm

Other sites, including the Queensgate hub, remain open as well. For more details visit www.thevaccinators.co.uk

COVID vaccinations continued through the most of the Christmas break, with only Christmas Day seeing no jabs given out in Peterborough.