Vaccinators on Tour team up with Peterborough youth housing association to provide Covid jabs

Peterborough Foyer.

The Vaccinators on Tour teamed up with Peterborough Foyer last week (October 21) to deliver vaccines to over 50 of the association’s residents.

Peterborough Foyer is a referral only project, which provides accommodation and support in education, training, employment and life skills for up to 50 young people between the age of 16 and 25.

On the day, The Vaccinators were also supported by the team from Cambridgeshire Community Services (CCS) NHS Trust.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“We were thrilled to work with Longhurst Group, our colleagues at CCS and the brilliant team at the Peterborough Foyer to help even more local people get their COVID-19 vaccination this Thursday. The vaccination is still our best protection from Coronavirus, so if you haven’t had your vaccine yet I would urge you to get it as soon as possible.

“If you’re not sure where to go for your vaccination, it’s now easier than ever to find a convenient location near you. Visit our Vaccinators on Tour website via www.thevaccinators.co.uk to find a walk-in centre near you, or if you’d prefer to book you can still do so through the National Booking System via www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

“Whatever route you choose to get your vaccine, make sure you get it done now. Getting your vaccine will help protect you and your loved ones, and it is also a great way to support the NHS as we head into the winter months.”

Fay Hirel, Head of Care and Support at Longhurst Group, which manages Peterborough Foyer, added: “We’re very proud to have been able to team-up with The Vaccinators and CCS to help ensure as many people as possible have access to the vaccine.

“At Longhurst Group, we’re committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of both our customers and the communities we serve and this is a brilliant example of how we work with partners to do just that.”

The pop-up clinic was the latest in a series of new opportunities for patients to simply walk in at a local venue to get their first or second COVID-19 vaccination where eligible – no appointments needed. Further pop-up clinics are taking place over the coming weeks in addition to existing daily walk-in centres, with more dates being announced regularly via www.thevaccinators.co.uk.

The latest data suggests that up to 24 million infections and 127,000 deaths have been prevented to date in England due to the COVID-19 vaccination. As case rates are high in Peterborough it is more important than ever to get the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccination, so the local NHS is encouraging everyone in the area who hasn’t yet taken up the offer to come get their jab at one of the local vaccination centres or pop-ups.