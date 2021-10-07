Urgent call for unvaccinated Peterborough residents to go and get the jab

So far 1.3 million doses have already been given across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough – thus easing the pressure on hospitals and dramatically reducing the risk of serious illness or death.

However, Peterborough’s vaccine take up remains much lower than the UK rate,

Less than 70 per cent of adults in Peterborough have even had one dose, while 63.4 per cent have had both doses.

Health bosses have made an urgent plea for unvaccinated people to come forward and get a jab

Across the UK as a whole, 89.8 per cent have had one dose, while 82.5 per cent have had both doses.

Some of those yet to have the vaccine are aged over 50, which increases their chances of being seriously ill or hospitalised.

Evidence from clinicians has shown that one of the reasons some people are reluctant to come forward is a fear of needles. The charity Anxiety UK estimates that up to 10 per cent of UK adults suffer from some sort of fear of needles.

To help people overcome these fears, a short film has been produced which demonstrates how straightforward and easy the procedure is – from arriving at the clinic to having the vaccine, then waiting for a short time afterwards before leaving. The film will be shown on social media and can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFCIa2taoYI

Councillor Irene Walsh, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Health and Public Health at Peterborough City Council said: “If you are feeling nervous about having your vaccine, you are not alone. It may help to focus on why you are doing this and remember that the vaccine is saving lives. Please look at our short film, which will show you how easy and simple the process is to get your vaccine. Hopefully our film will help ease some of your anxieties and worries and you will feel confident about coming forward.

“By getting your vaccination you are protecting yourself and others from catching and being ill from Covid-19 Remember the vaccine has been thoroughly tested and has already been given to 41 million people across England.”

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“The vaccination is still our best protection against COVID-19. We have made it easier than ever to access your vaccine, by hosting pop-up vaccination sites as well as daily walk-in clinics at a number of locations throughout Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“If you are anxious about getting your vaccine, we would recommend talking to the clinician at your appointment, and maybe coming at a quieter time of day. Everyone working at our vaccination sites is friendly and welcoming and will be happy to talk to you about any anxieties you may have.”