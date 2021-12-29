Two districts of Peterborough have seen a drop in rate of new Covid cases - find out how your area is doing

The total number of new cases in Peterborough, in the seven days to December 23, was 1775 an increase of 459 on the previous week and a rise of 34.9% which saw the city’s case rate per 100,000 people rise to 876.

The two districts where cases have dropped are in the Central Park area where the case rate was down by one case relative to the previous week a drop of 2% and the case rate per 100,000 was 435.8, the second lowest in the city, and in the Central area there were 6 fewer cases than the previous week, a drop of 10.2%, and that area has the lowest rate per 100,000 in the city at 421.4.

However, all other areas saw a rise in cases and there were ten areas where the rate of new infections is in excess of 1,000 cases per 100,000.

The highest increase in cases was in Walton where there was a 94.9% rise on the previous week and Paston where cases were up 92.7 per cent.

The highest case rate per 100,000 was 1,328.2 in Eye and Thorney.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard Total cases 48. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 12 (33.3%). Case rate per 100,000 people 480.0

2. Paston Total cases: 106. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 51 (92.7%). Case rate per 100,000 people 977.5

3. Hampton Vale Total cases: 149. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 41 (38.0%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,264.4

4. Stanground Total cases: 134. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 27 (25.2%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,126.5