Two areas of Peterborough where less than half residents have had a Covid jab

Peterborough as a whole has seen 69.8% of people have the first vaccine dose, 63.3% the second dose and 43.3% have had a booster or third dose.

The highest vaccination rates in the city are in the Glinton, Northborough & Maxey raea where 90.6% have had a first dose, 85.7% a second and 70.2% a third or booster.

The two areas of the city where less than half the population have had their first Covid jab are in the Central area and Millfield and Bourges Boulevard.

Yesterday (December 6) Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Peterborough to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

He visited the Covid vaccination hub in Queensgate where he met staff and spoke about the importance of their work.

He also visited the Peterborough Telegraph’s office in Orton Southgate and in an interview in the newsroom urged residents who had not yet been vaccinated to get a jab. He said: “Everybody across Peterborough, wherever you are, whatever your hestitations or anxieties, now is the time to do it.

“The evidence is just overwhelming that this disease can be severe for people if they’re not vaccinated but if you are boosted your chances are far, far better.

RELATED:

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 1st dose 90.6% 2nd dose 85.7% Booster or 3rd dose 70.2% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford 1st dose 90.6% 2nd dose 83.7% Booster or 3rd dose 63.1% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Orton West and Castor 1st dose 86.8% 2nd dose 82.2% Booster or 3rd dose 66.5% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk 1st dose 87.4% 2nd dose 82.0% Booster or 3rd dose 64.8% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales