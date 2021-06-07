This is when and where rapid COVID testing will be available in Peterborough this week

Peterborough City and Cambridgeshire County Council have a number of the vans, which give residents the chance to take a test, and pick up rapid test kits, to try and prevent the spread of the virus in the city.

Currently there are low levels of COVID in Peterborough, with a rate of 14.8 cases per 100,000 people - less than half of the UK rate of 38.

The van will be at the Husaini Centre in Peterborough tomorrow between 10am and 5pm, in Cathedral Square on Wednesday from 10am until 4pm, at the Faizan e Madina Mosque on Friday from 10am until 3pm, and back in Cathedral Square on Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van in Cathedral Square