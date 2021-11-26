The two Peterborough neighbourhoods where less than half the population have had their first COVID jab

Across the city 142,351 people have had at least one jab - or 68.3 per cent of the population (aged 12 and over).

But in Central Peterborough and Millfield & Bourges Boulevard, that figure stands at just 47.6 and 47.2 per cent respectively.

A third area, Central Park, has seen less than half the population get a second dose.

Of the 22 areas of Peterborough, just two have a first dose vaccine rate above the UK average of 88.4 per cent, while three have a rate above the national second dose average (80.4 per cent).

Peterborough’s case rate remains above the national rate. Peterborough’s stands at 454.5 cases per 100,000 people, while the UK rate is 433.8.

There have been eight deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test in Peterborough so far in November.

To find out how to get vaccinated in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

All statistics are available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose 89.7%; Second dose: 83.6% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford First dose 89.4%; Second dose: 81.3% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Orton West and Castor First dose 85.5%; Second dose: 80.5% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk First dose 86.3%; Second dose: 80.1% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales