The three Peterborough neighbourhoods with a COVID rate above 1,000 as city cases continue to rise

Last week there were 1,181 cases in the city - a rise of 260 compared to the previous week - giving the city a rate of 582.8 cases per 100,000 people. The UK rate is 363.3.

Three areas of the city have a rate above 1,000 - Orton West & Castor, Orton Malborne & Goldhay and Barnack, Wittering & Wansford.

Last week, Eye & Thorney was the only area of the city with a rate above 1,000. The rate in Eye & Thorney has more than halved in the past seven days.

While there was a rise across the city, around a third of the areas in the city did see a fall in cases.

Just 65.8 per cent of people aged 12 and over have had at least one vaccine in Peterborough, and 59.7 per cent have had both doses. Across the UK 85.6 per cent have had at least one dose, and 78.6 per cent have had both doses.

Since the beginning of September 14 people have died within 28 days of a positive COVID test.

All data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

