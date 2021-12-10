The three Peterborough neighbourhoods where less than half the population have had two COVID jabs

Across Peterborough as a whole 68.8 per cent of the population have had one Covid vaccination and 61.9 per cent two jabs up to December 8.

That compares to the national figure of 89 per cent with a first dose and 81.1 per cent with a second. Nationally, the percentage of people who have had boosters is 37.8.

In Peterborough, the Millfield area has the lowest vaccination rate (47.5% first dose and 39.8% second dose) with the Central and Central Park areas both also with less than half the population having had two jabs.

Across the city only two areas, Glinton and Wittering have a first jab rate higher than the national average and only three areas have a higher second dose rate than the national figure.

To find out how to get vaccinated in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

All statistics are available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 1st dose 89.9%; 2nd dose 84.3% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford 1st dose 89.8%; 2nd dose 82.1% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Orton West and Castor 1st dose 85.9%; 2nd dose 81.0% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk 1st dose 86.6%; 2nd dose 80.7% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales