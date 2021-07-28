The six Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a fall in COVID cases in the past week
Six Peterborough neighbourhoods have seen a fall in COVID cases in the past week.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 5:00 am
While Peterborough itself saw a rise of 90 cases in the seven days up to July 22, more than a quarter of the neighbourhoods saw a fall.
Two Peterborough neighbourhoods - Hampton Vale and Dogsthorpe - saw significant rises in cases, with a combined increase of 63.
In total, there were 629 COVID cases in the city, giving a rate of 311. The UK rate stands at 417.
The data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map/cases
