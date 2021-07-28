The six Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a fall in COVID cases in the past week

While Peterborough itself saw a rise of 90 cases in the seven days up to July 22, more than a quarter of the neighbourhoods saw a fall.

Two Peterborough neighbourhoods - Hampton Vale and Dogsthorpe - saw significant rises in cases, with a combined increase of 63.

In total, there were 629 COVID cases in the city, giving a rate of 311. The UK rate stands at 417.

The data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map/cases

1. Hampton Vale 75 cases (+38 compared to the previous week) Rate: 658

2. Dogsthorpe 47 cases (+25 compared to the previous week) Rate: 496.7

3. Orton Malborne and Goldhay 45 cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 503.8

4. Stanground 44 cases (+11 compared to the previous week) Rate: 376.9