The six Peterborough areas with a COVID rate lower than 200 - and the three with a rate above 400

In total in the seven days up to July 15 there were 538 positive cases - an increase of 241 compared to the previous week.

In the 22 neighbourhoods in Peterborough 19 saw an increase om cases, with one area seeing a fall and two recording the same number of cases as the previous week.

The latest data on Peterborough’s case rate - which shows the rate on July 15 - saw it standing at 266 cases per 100,000 people. Two weeks previously, on July 2, it was almost exactly half that figure, standing at 133.5

Hospitlisations remain low, however, with eight COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland). In the January peak, more than 300 COVID patients were in the hospitals.

All data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Werrington 8 cases (+/- 0 compared to the previous week) Rate: 143.7

2. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 9 cases (+/- 0 compared to the previous week) Rate: 156.0

3. Longthorpe and Netherton 10 cases (-3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 138.0

4. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford 10 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 147.3