The Peterborough neighbourhoods where most people have had a booster jab

According to NHS figures, a total of 72,272 people in the city had received the third dose (up to December 19) - or 35 per cent of the city’s population aged 12 and above.

While some areas of the city have seen a rate higher than that - with six of the 22 areas posting a rate of 50 per cent or above, there are still three neighbourhoods with a rate below 20 per cent.

Residents are able to get a booster jab at a walk in session in Queensgate Shopping Centre today (Christmas Eve) until 2.30pm.

They are can also book a jab for after the Christmas break by visiting https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

All data is available at https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-vaccinations/

1. Orton West and Castor 5,088 booster jabs (60% of the population) have been given out

2. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 3,409 booster jabs (60% of the population) have been given out

3. Eye and Thorney 3,644 booster jabs (56% of the population) have been given out

4. Newborough and Peakirk 4,210 booster jabs (55% of the population) have been given out