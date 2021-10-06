Peterborough: 920 cases (+200 in the past week) Rate: 454.0

The Peterborough neighbourhood with a COVID case rate above 1,200 - and the 18 to see an increase in cases in the past week

One Peterborough neighbourhood has one of the highest COVID case rates in the country, as most city areas saw a rise in cases in the past week.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:15 am

Eye and Thorney has a case rate of 1,297.3 cases per 100,000 people - well above the rate for Peterborough - 454.0 - and the UK as a whole - 348.4.

In the past seven days, there have been 920 cases in Peterborough - up by 200 in the past week. A total of 18 neighbourhoods have seen a rise in cases, with just three seeing a fall.

This week, Peterborough City Council has revealed that around a quarter of cases in the city are in children aged between 10 and 14.

There are currently 49 COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust. The number has not dropped below 40 since the middle of August. There were 11 COVID deaths in Peterborough (within 28 days of a positive test) in September.

All information available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Eye and Thorney

84 cases (+35 in the past week) Rate: 1,297.3

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Dogsthorpe

67 cases (+42 in the past week) Rate: 709.1

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Central Park

58 cases (+14 in the past week) Rate: 515.8

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Orton Malborne and Goldhay

53 cases (+15 in the past week) Rate: 600.0

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughNorth West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust
Next Page
Page 1 of 6