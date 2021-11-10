The nine Peterborough neighbourhoods with a COVID rate below the UK figure

In the seven days up to November 4, Peterborough recorded 869 cases - 88 fewer than the previous seven days.

The city’s case rate was 428.9 cases per 100,000 people - which while above the UK rate of 379.4, has been falling in recent days.

In the seven days up to November 4, seven of the 22 neighbourhoods saw a rise in cases, with the rest seeing a fall.

The latest data available - from November 2 - showed that there were 107 COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - the highest number since March.

So far in September, there have been two COVID deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) in Peterborough.

All data available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Hampton Vale 66 cases (-10 compared to the previous week) Rate: 560.1 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Paston 64 cases (+5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 590.2 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Stanground 55 cases (-5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 462.4 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Woodston and West Town 54 cases (-20 compared to the previous week) Rate: 424.7 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales