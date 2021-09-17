The five Peterborough neighbourhoods where more than eight out of 10 are fully vaccinated - and the three where less than half have been

In Peterborough overall, up to and including September 16, 69.2% of the population have had a first Covid vaccination and 61.5% have had a second jab.

That compares with the rest of Cambridgeshire where 79.7% have had the first dose and 73.6% the second and neighbouring Lincolnshire where 84.8% have had a first jab and 79.1% a second.

Eye and Thorney joined Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, Barnack, Wittering & Wansford, Newborough & Peakirk and Orton West & Castorin passing the 80 per cent mark in the vaccination campaign.

However, in three neighbourhoods - Peterborough Central, Central Park, and Millfield & Bourges Boulevard - less than half of adults are still yet to be fully vaccinated.

Across the UK, the rate stands at 89.2% for the first dose, and 81.4% for two doses.

