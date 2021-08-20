The five Peterborough neighbourhoods where less than half of adults are double jabbed - and the five where more than three quarters are

Of those five areas, two - Peterborough Central and Millfield and Bourges Boulevard - still have less than half the population to even have one jab.

Across Peterborough, 69 per cent of those eligible have had one dose, and 58 per cent have had both doses - much lower than the 87 per cent across the UK who have had one dose, and 76 per cent who have had two doses.

In Peterborough, 240,478 jabs have been given out - comprising 131,222 first doses and 109,256 second doses.

The take up is still lowest in younger age groups in the city - just 50 per cent of 25-29 year olds have had one jab, while more than 90 per cent of those aged 70 and over have had at least one dose.

Residents are being urged to take up the chance to be vaccinated, as Peterborough’s case rate remains one of the highest in the UK, and the number of patients with COVID in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) is at its highest level since March. For the first time since February 28, two deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) were recorded in Peterborough on August 15.

Details of walk in sessions and how to make appointments are available at https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

All statistics are available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 91 per cent. Second dose: 83 per cent Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Orton West and Castor First dose: 87 per cent. Second dose: 79 per cent Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 88 per cent. Second dose: 78 per cent Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Eye and Thorney First dose: 87 per cent. Second dose: 78 per cent Photo: Midlands Photo Sales