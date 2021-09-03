The five Peterborough neighbourhoods where eight in 10 adults are fully vaccinated

In total, 115,001 people have now had two doses of COVID vaccine - or 61 per cent of the adult population. In Peterborough, 132,286 have had at least one vaccine - or 70 per cent.

However, this is below the UK vaccine take up rate, which stands at 89 per cent for one dose and 79 per cent for two doses.

Just five areas of Peterborough (out of 22) are ahead of the double dose rate for the UK.

In Millfield & Bourges Boulevard and in Peterborough Central, less than half the adult population have even had one dose, and in 13 areas, the percentage of people to have had at least one dose is below the percentage to have had two doses across the UK.

Peterborough’s case rate remains high, standing at 496.5 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a UK rate of 355.4. In August there were 10 COVID related deaths (within 28 days of a positive COVID test) - the highest number since March.

To find out where and when COVID vaccines are available, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 1st dose: 91%. 2nd dose: 86%

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford 1st dose: 91%. 2nd dose: 81%

3. Newborough and Peakirk 1st dose: 88%. 2nd dose: 81%

4. Orton West and Castor 1st dose: 87%. 2nd dose: 81%