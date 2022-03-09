Peterborough: 699 cases (-197 compared to the previous week) Rate: 345.0

The COVID situation in each Peterborough neighbourhood as city dips below UK rate

The COVID case rate in Peterborough has dipped below the national rate for the first time since the beginning of January as cases continue to fall in the city.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 9:51 am

In the seven days up to March 3, there were a total of 699 COVID cases recorded in Peterborough - down by 197 compared to the previous seven days.

The city’s case rate now stands at 345.0 cases per 100,000 people - compared to to te UK rate of 388.6.

There were 19 COVID related deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) in Peterborough in February, compared to 13 in January.

As of March 1, there were 79 people in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust. The peak during the Omicron wave was 131 on February 1.

1. Paston

51 cases (+9 compared to the previous week) Rate: 470.3

2. Hargate and Orton Longueville

49 cases (-17 compared to the previous week) Rate: 497.4

3. Hampton Vale

45 cases (-40 compared to the previous week) Rate: 381.9

4. Woodston and West Town

45 cases (-19 compared to the previous week) Rate: 353.9

