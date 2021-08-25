The 18 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a drop in COVID cases - and the four to see a rise

In total there were 935 cases in the city in the seven days up to August 19, giving Peterborough a rate of 461.4 cases per 100,000 people. The UK rate is currently 334.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In Peterborough the seventh COVID death (within 28 days of a positive test) in 33 days was recorded on Saturday. Between April 16 and July 20, no COVID deaths were recorded in the city. The total number of deaths in Peterborough (within 28 days of a positive test) recorded during the pandemic as a whole now stands at 337.

While the number of admissions to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) is now starting to fall, the number of patients who are in the hospital is still rising. As of August 17 - the latest available figures - there were 53 patients in the hospitals, the highest number since March 25.

Vaccine take up rates in Peterborough remain lower than the UK rate. As of Monday (August 23) 69 per cent of adults in Peterborough had recieved one dose, and 58.8 per cent had received two doses.

The UK rate stands at 87.8 per cent for first doses and 77.2 per cent for second doses.

All data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Stanground 74 cases (+14 compared to the previous week) Rate: 633.9 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Central 68 cases (+13 compared to the previous week) Rate: 545.3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Hampton Vale 66 cases (-1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 579 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Woodston and West Town 66 cases (-16 compared to the previous week) Rate: 520.2 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales