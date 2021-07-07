The 17 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a rise in COVID cases as rates continue to rise

In total there were 266 cases in the city up to July 1, a rise of 144 compared to the previous seven days.

This has seen Peterborough’s case rate rise sharply from 59.3 per 100,000 people to 131.5.

The highest rate in the city is seen in Eye and Thorney, which has a rate of 258.6 per 100,000 people.

Fengate and Parnwell recorded 29 new cases, the highest of any area in the city.

Werrington is the only area in the city that recorded two or fewer cases- the government does not publish detailed data on areas with two or fewer cases to protect the identity of individuals.

As of July 6, there were less than 20 Covid patients in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland).

All data is available from https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/.

1. Fengate and Parnwell 29 cases (+24 compared to the previous week) Rate: 239.9 (per 100,000 people)

2. Hampton Vale 22 cases (+17 compared to the previous week) Rate: 193.0 (per 100,000 people)

3. Longthorpe and Netherton 19 cases (+12 compared to the previous week) Rate: 262.2 (per 100,000 people)

4. Stanground 18 cases (+4 compared to the previous week) Rate: 154.2 (per 100,000 people)